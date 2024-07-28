Iran’s West Azarbaijan exports 1 mn tons of goods in 4 months

Observer of Customs Offices of West Azarbaijan Province Khaled Jangjoo stated that 997,393 tons of goods, valued at $345 million, were exported from the customs offices of this province in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to July 22, 2024), showing a 15 and 65 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iron and steel ingots, twisted wire, home appliances, detergents, and plastic materials were among the main products exported from the provincial customs offices overseas, he continued.

