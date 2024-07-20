Iran exports over 3,000 tons of trout in Q1

The director general of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture's Office of Quality Improvement, Processing, and Aquatic Market, Abbas Mokhtari, said that the value of Iran’s fishery export increased by over 30 percent during the first quarter of this Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Mokhtari said that the country exported 73,369 tons of fishery valued at $121.4 million in the first quarter of this year, while the figure was 52,282 tons worth $93.1 million in the same time span of the past year.

