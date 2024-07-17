Iran-Russia gas deal "masterpiece" of Raisi admin’s diplomacy: Oil minister

Such an agreement will increase the dependence on Iran to provide energy security for the region and the neighboring states, Javad Owji told reporters after a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

On the issue of transferring Russia’s gas to Iran, the National Iranian Gas Company and Gazprom have signed several documents during the past month, Owji said.

According to the agreement, a large amount of Russia’s gas will be transferred to Iran for consumption or export to the neighboring countries.