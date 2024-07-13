World Bank predicts Iran's economic growth in 2024

The World Bank (WB), in its latest report, predicted that Iran’s economy will grow 3.2 percent in 2024 and the inflation rate will decrease to 35 percent.

According to the estimate of the international body, Iran’s economy experienced a five percent growth and a 40.8 percent inflation in 2023.

The bank has forecast that the industrial sector in Iran will take the lead in 2024, experiencing a 4.9 percent growth, followed by the services and agricultural sectors with a 2.7 and 0.9 percent growth.

