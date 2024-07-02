Iran exporting crude oil to 17 countries in world: Oil min

Iran will not face any problem in exporting oil to the United States if any government comes to power in this country, Javad Owji stressed.

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of the market of optimization of energy and environment in Iran Energy Exchange, he stated that good investment has been made in the recent three years in the oil industry of the country.

Iran produced 2.2 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) at the outset of the administration of the late President Raeisi which took power in August 2021 but the current production of oil has hit 3.570 million barrels per day (bpd), showing a considerable hike, Owji underlined.

