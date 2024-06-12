Iran-UK quarterly trade stands at £18 m
Figures by the British Ministerial Department of Business and Trade show that the economic exchanges between Iran and the United Kingdom (UK) stood at 18 million pounds in the first three months of 2024.
The British Ministerial Department of Business and Trade reported that the economic exchanges between Iran and the UK decreased by 18 percent in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year to stand at 18 million pounds.
The trade between Iran and the UK amounted to 22 million pounds in the previous year’s same three months, it noted.