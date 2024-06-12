Iran reports 5.7% economic growth for year to March 2024

Iran’s economy grew by 5.7% in the fiscal year ending in late March 2024, marking the highest growth since 2017, according to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

In its latest report, the SCI said the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the year ending in March 2024 at the constant prices of 2017 is equivalent to 5.7% of the total GDP and 3.4% of the GDP minus oil.

The field of activities of industries and mines group grew by 6.9%, the services group by 5.7%, and the agriculture group by 2.2% compared to the previous year.

