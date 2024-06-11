Iran’s forests expanded by 15% in 20 years: World Bank

Based on the report, the growth of Iran’s forests comes even though forests across the globe are shrinking.

In 2001, the forest area in Iran was 9.3 million hectares (Mha), but this figure has increased to 10.7 Mha in 2021.

According to the report, South America, South Africa, and Southeast Asia are countries experiencing a decrease in their vegetation and have been the focus of deforestation over the past two decades.

endNewsMessage1