Exports through Shahid Rajaei port hit a new record high

Deputy head of the Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Administration, Rouhollah Shaholia said on Saturday that, "A floating pier for the exports of 81,000 tons of bulk mineral materials has been docked at Berth number 32 of Shahid Rajaei Port in order to speed up operations and reduce costs."

He said that the ship should be loaded more than the usual volume and leave the dock within the next week.

