The beginning of importing cars from Georgia to Iran: official

"Currently, a large part of the goods trade between Iran and Georgia is carried out by Iranian vehicles, because Georgians do not have transport machines as much as Iranians, and for this reason, Iranian trucks have a good opportunity to transit cargo on this route," he added.

"A significant part of Iran's exports to Georgia includes goods that constitute raw materials or semi-finished materials needed for the production of final goods, these goods are used in industrial units located in the free zones of Georgia to produce final products that are offered in the Georgian market," he stated.

The official concluded that, "Georgian cars have a better final price than other cars imported to Iran."

