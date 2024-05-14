The effect of Iran's membership in the Asian and Pacific Forum on exports

"For many years, we were facing the problem of certification in the destination country in the export of goods," Tajik added.

"After a year and a half of effort in the standards organization, at the end of last year, Iran was able to join the Asian and Pacific Forum in the assessment of alignment, and this will facilitate exports and increase Iran's exports by 20 billion dollars and reduce foreign exchange outflow by 50 million dollars," he added.

endNewsMessage1