The 2 billion euros Abadan refinery project will be operated within 42 months: CEO

"The plan to stabilize the capacity of Abadan Refinery called Phase 2, which was supposed to be done in one piece, was divided into two parts due to the sanctions," he added.

"Financial resources for the second part of phase 2 were initially supposed to be provided through finance," the CEO added.

He noted that, "The good performance of Abadan Refinery and the good increase in capacity that was achieved showed that we can finance the second part of phase 2 from the sale of surplus main and special products."

"We hope that the practical and executive part of this project will start in the coming weeks," he concluded.

