Iran, UAE to start new chapter in economic exchanges: Minister

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, emphasized that Tehran and Abu Dhabi are keen on starting a new chapter in economic interactions.

The minister who is also head of the Iran-UAE Joint Economic Cooperation Commission wrote on his social media account on Thursday that after listening to the viewpoints of Iranian and Emirati merchants and economic players in the [Arab] country, we are seeking to start a new chapter in economic interactions between the two countries.

He also pointed to the fact that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the second trade partner of Iran, saying that the two sides had intensive negotiations in the Wednesday meeting of the joint economic cooperation commission, and he also took part in a lengthy meeting with Iranian and Emirati tradesmen

