Iran has the capacity to triple the electricity export to Pakistan: official

"The capacity of the transmission line, which was recently put into operation with the presence of the presidents of the two countries, made it possible to expand exports to Pakistan to more than 3 times the current situation," the official said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Industrial towns should be developed in the neighboring country and as soon as they become active, it will be possible to increase exports to this country," he said.

He concluded that this project will be completed within the next 5 to 6 months.

endNewsMessage1