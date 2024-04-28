Hirmand water route to Iran is still blocked: MP

Mohammad Sargazi, a member of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, said that according to the Helmand River Water Treaty, Afghanistan is obliged to deliver 830 million cubic meters of water to Iran in years when rainfall is normal.

"In the last 2 weeks, there has been good rains in the Hirmand catchment area and now there is very good water, but unfortunately, due to the inaction of the trustees, including the Hirmand Water Commissionerate and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we did not receive the water right," he added.

"Now, part of the water of the Hirmand river is diverted and does not continue along the natural path of the river, so it requires the authorities to take a serious look at this issue and strengthen the natural paths of Hirmand water transfer so that more water can be transferred to the Sistan basin," he concluded.

