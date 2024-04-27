ICCIMA to host Iran-Cuba Business Forum on April 30

Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to host a joint business forum of Iran and Cuba on April 30.

The forum will be held as part of a visit to Tehran by the president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce at the head of a 13-member delegation, the ICCIMA portal reported.

It is said to be participated by the state and private sectors of the two countries and will be focused on the potential of the markets as well as the trade and investment advantages of both Iran and Cuba.

endNewsMessage1