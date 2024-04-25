Iran's coffee imports increased by 75 percent

Last year, coffee imports in Iran reached 148 million dollars with a 75% increase in value.

Iran Customs Public Relations announced that the weight of imported coffee during this period was 49,000 tons, which has increased by 48.55% compared to the same period last year.

This report stated that last year, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and Uganda were the 5 main trading partners of coffee imports with Iran.

This report added that 95% of the value of coffee imported into the country was done through the 5 mentioned countries.

According to this report, in the meantime, the United Arab Emirates accounted for 52.89% of Iran's coffee import share in terms of value with 78 million dollars.

endNewsMessage1