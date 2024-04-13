Iran’s Exports to India Exceed $2.2 Billion in One Year: TPOI

Stating that Iran’s balance of trade with India turned positive last year (ended March 19, 2024), the organization noted that Iran’s export of products reached from $2.175 billion in 2022 to $2.217 billion in 2023, showing a 2% growth in value.

However, Iran’s export volume of products reached from 5.460 million tons in 2022 to 6.962 million tons in 2023, registering a 27 percent growth in weight.

Iran imported $2.942 billion and $1.916 billion worth of products from India in 2022 and 2023 respectively, showing a -35% growth in value.

Iran imported 1.926 million tons of products from Iran in 2022, the report added.

The value of each ton of the country’s export product hit $312.

