Iran’s Exports to India Exceed $2.2 Billion in One Year: TPOI
The export of non-oil products from Iran to India in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024) hit $2.217 billion, showing a two-percent growth compared to a year earlier, according to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).
Stating that Iran’s balance of trade with India turned positive last year (ended March 19, 2024), the organization noted that Iran’s export of products reached from $2.175 billion in 2022 to $2.217 billion in 2023, showing a 2% growth in value.
However, Iran’s export volume of products reached from 5.460 million tons in 2022 to 6.962 million tons in 2023, registering a 27 percent growth in weight.
Iran imported $2.942 billion and $1.916 billion worth of products from India in 2022 and 2023 respectively, showing a -35% growth in value.
Iran imported 1.926 million tons of products from Iran in 2022, the report added.
The value of each ton of the country’s export product hit $312.