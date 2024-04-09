General cargo handling at Iran’s largest port up by 31% in year to March

In the general cargo unloading section, a total of 1.607 metric tons of goods were unloaded and loaded in Shahid Rajaei port, which is nearly 500,000 metric tons more than the same time last year.

In the container operation section, the transport of 2,116,000 TEU (20 feet container) was registered with an 8% increase, he added.

During the last Iranian calendar year, more than 83 million metric tons goods were of unloaded and loaded in Shahid Rajaei port, which has increased by 9% compared to the same period last year.

endNewsMessage1