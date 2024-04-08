Iran's fishery exports exceed $310 million in year to March

In its latest report, the IRICA said the weight of exported fishery products in the last Iranian fiscal year was 149,000 metric tons, which shows a 12% increase compared to the previous year.

During the last Iranian fiscal year, shrimp exports also reached $98.5 million, accounting for 32% of the total export value among Iran's fishery products.

Russia, the United Arab Emirates and China were the main destinations for Iran's exported shrimp during the mentioned period, showing a decrease of 26% in terms of value compared to the previous year.

According to the report, fisheries exports account for less than 70% of Iran's total exports, with the UAE, China, Russia and Iraq being the largest markets for Iran's fishery products.

Iran imported 24,000 metric tons of fishery products worth $72 million last year, indicating an increase of 121% in terms of weight and an increase of 113% in terms of value.

