Iran Produces over 11 mln Tons of Steel Products in 11 Months: ISPA

According to the report, the country produced more than 31 million tons of sponge iron in the first 11 months of the previous year, 1.315 million tons of which were exported abroad.

Of the over 29 million tons of semi-finished steel products including billet, bloom and slab produced in the country, more than seven million tons were exported from the country in this period, ISNA reported.

Iran’s production of semi-finished steel products from March 21, 2023, to February 22, 2024, registered a 5.3 percent growth compared to the previous year’s corresponding period.

Earlier, ISPA said the country’s steel production volume registered a 5.8 percent growth in the 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year.

According to the report, steel ingot showed the largest production rise with a 9.2% growth in this period.

