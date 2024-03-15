Iran aluminum output up 7% in Jan-Feb

IMIDRO said on Wednesday that aluminum ingot production in four main smelters in the country had reached 54,893 metric tons (mt) from January to February 2024.

The figure represents an increase of 7% compared to the same period of previous year.

In the first eleven months of the Iranian calendar year (beginning on March 21, 2023), the data showed that aluminum ingot production has reached 582,200 mt, indicating a growth of only 0.5% (an increase of 2,700 mt) compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

