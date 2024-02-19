Expert outlines prospects for removing US dollar from Iran-Iraq exchanges
The Secretary General of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber has said that stopping the sale of travel dollars at the official price in Iraq can be the beginning of the elimination of the dollar in the financial exchanges of the two countries.
Speaking to ILNA, Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi said that in line with the regulatory policies of its central bank, Iraq has stopped selling dollars at the official price to travelers.
He continued “in my opinion, this is an opportunity for Iran.”
The official noted that by stopping the sale of dollars at the official price to travelers, Iraq has taken steps to implement the policy of removing the dollar from the public use of this country.