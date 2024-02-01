Cargo transit via Iran up 29% in 10 months to late Jan.: Customs chief

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that cargo transit via the Iranian territory had reached a total of 14.2 million metric tons (mt) in March-January.

Rezvanifar said border crossing at the southern Port of Shahid Rajaee had been responsible for 4.2 million mt of cargo transit via Iran in the 10 months to late January, followed by Parvizkhan crossing on the border with Iraq’s Kurdistan region with 3 million mt and Bashmaq at the same border with 1.5 million mt.

