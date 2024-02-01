News code : ۱۴۴۳۹۹۸
Cargo transit via Iran up 29% in 10 months to late Jan.: Customs chief
Iranian customs chief says cargo transit via the Iranian territory rose by 29% in the 10 months to January 20 compared to the same previous period.
Mohammad Rezvanifar said that cargo transit via the Iranian territory had reached a total of 14.2 million metric tons (mt) in March-January.
Rezvanifar said border crossing at the southern Port of Shahid Rajaee had been responsible for 4.2 million mt of cargo transit via Iran in the 10 months to late January, followed by Parvizkhan crossing on the border with Iraq’s Kurdistan region with 3 million mt and Bashmaq at the same border with 1.5 million mt.