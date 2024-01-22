Iran’s name removed from FATF recommendation

Following a formal protest letter from Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, the head of the FATF has officially declared revisions and changes to its standards associated with Resolution 2231, notifying all member countries and the global network combating money laundering.

Earlier, Khandouzi had urged for the Islamic Republic of Iran's name to be removed from Recommendation 7 and other documents related to Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA.

FATF Recommendation 7 requires countries to implement targeted financial sanctions to prevent proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their financing in compliance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Resolution 2231 terminated previous UN resolutions on Iran but introduced restrictive measures including targeted financial sanctions.

Iran received a note from the UN Security Council Secretariat on October 19, which declared an end to the restrictions the council had imposed on Iran’s missile program.

endNewsMessage1