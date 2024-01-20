Iran's industrial growth exceeds that of 164 states in 2022: UNIDO figures

UNIDO had reported in its International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics that Iran's value-added industrial production increased by 6.5% in 2022, up from 6.6% reported in 2021.

According to UNIDO figures, the per capita value-added industrial production of the Islamic Republic rose to $825 in 2022, a significant increase from $712 in the year before.

The figures showed that the share of industrial added value in Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) was 14.7% in 2022.

Industrial products accounted for 47.7% of Iran's export while the industrial sector was responsible for 17.4% of jobs in the country in the same year, said UNIDO.

