Direct Flight between Bandar Abbas-Islamabad to Be Launched Soon

​The director general of airports in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan announced the upcoming launch of a direct flight between Bandar Abbas and Islamabad, stating that Bandar Abbas International Airport is ready for the launch.

Speaking in a meeting held between Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu and Deputy Governor General of Hormozgan Province for Socio-Political and Security Affairs Ehsan Kamrani, Jamshid Delfardi pointed to the age-old and longstanding cultural commonalities between Hormozgan province in Iran and Islamabad in Pakistan, and said Bandar Abbas International Airport is fully prepared to launch a new direct flight from Pakistan to Bandar Abbas, Mehr news agency reported.

Pakistan’s envoy to Iran, for his part, said that Bandar Abbas, as a trade and transit route in Iran, hosts a great number of inbound passengers from Pakistan every year.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for enhancing relations in different fields.

