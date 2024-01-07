Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan in talks to resume gas swap via Iran: NIGC

The halt in the gas swap is temporary and the transfer will be resumed once the problem is resolved, Iran's media reported on Sunday, citing the NIGC which is affiliated to the Iranian Oil Ministry.

In November 2021, Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan signed a deal to swap 5-6 million cubic meters of gas per day. Under the deal, Iran receives gas from Turkmenistan and transfers an equivalent amount to Azerbaijan.

The trilateral deal also helps Iran supply gas to its northern provinces, especially in winter.

endNewsMessage1