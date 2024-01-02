Iran’s steel exports up 19% y/y in 9 months to Sep. to $5.5bn
Iran has exported as much as $5.5 billion worth of steel products in the first nine Iranian months to September 22, according to a report by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).
The figures suggest a 19% growth in the value of Iran’s steel exports compared to last year’s corresponding period.
The report also put the weight of Iran’s nine-month exports of steel products at 21.6 million metric tons (mt) which is up 73% year-on-year.
The volume of Iran’s exports of concentrated iron ore has increased by 10-fold in the period under review, with the value of the country’s exports of slab rising by 34%, the report said.
The report also added that the volume of Iran’s exports of steel ingots continued to decline in the March-September period and the country also witnessed a $130 million decline in the exports of rebar in the timespan.