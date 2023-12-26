16th meeting of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee opens

The 16th meeting of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee opened in Dushanbe on December 26.

The expansion of cooperation in different trade, financial, energy, transportation, industry, technical and engineering, health, investment, and tourism will be on the agenda of the commission session.

The last edition of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Commission (15th) meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan was held in Tehran on December 5-6, 2022.

