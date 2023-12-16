Iran’s Crude Oil Production Exceeds 3 Million bpd in November: OPEC

According to OPEC, 13 members of the organization produced 27.837 million bpd in November, registering 57,000 barrels of oil less than that of October.

The 13 OPEC members produced 27.895 million barrels of oil in October 2023, the report said, Mehr news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran stood in the first to third places by producing 8.998 million, 4.278 million and 3.128 million bpd respectively, OPEC added.

