Iran Exports €67 Million of Pistachios to Europe in 9-Month Period

According to the statistics, Iran exported €67 million of pistachios to the European Union from January to September 2023, including €49 million and €18 million of pistachios with nut and shell respectively, showing a 29 percent down compared to the same period of last year.

Iran had exported €95 million worth of pistachios to the European Union from January to September 2022, the Eurostat added.

Accordingly, Iran’s export of pistachios with nut and shell registered a 15 and 51 percent decline respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran has exported €58 million and €37 million of pistachio nut and shell to the 27-member European Union from January to September 2022.

According to this report, Iran was the second exporter of pistachios to Europe from January to September 2023 after the United States.

Germany was the first customer of Iranian pistachios in Europe in the first nine months of the current year as it was the destination of 70 percent of Iran’s total export of pistachios.

Also, according to China’s Customs Office, the country imported $20 million worth of pistachio from Iran from January to September 2023.

endNewsMessage1