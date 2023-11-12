Iran’s steel production up 2% in Mar-Oct

The ISPA in its recent report has announced that the production of Iran’s steel products during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year has reached 13 million metric tons (mt) which indicates a 2% increase compared to the same period of time of the previous year.

According to the recent report by ISPA, during the mentioned period, 18,497 million mt of semi-finished steel (billet, bloom, slab) were produced, which shows a %0.7 rise compared to the same period last year, which was 18,366 million mt.

According to the report, during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year 18,497,000 mt of semi-finished steel production, including 11,693,000 mt of billets and blooms, and 6,804,000 mt of slabs were produced.

This amount compared to the same period of time in the past year has grown slightly by %0.7, according to the report.

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has also announced that the production of direct reduced iron also called sponge iron in Iran has risen 5.4 percent in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

