Iran to lunch joint bank with Brazil: Official

The value of imports from Brazil to Iran is 7 to 8 billion dollars annually, Fakhroldin Amerian told ILNA.

Brazil's exports to Iran include basic goods such as corn, soybeans, soybean meal, frying oil, sugar, and meat, he added.

On the other hand, the value of Iran's exports to Brazil is about $1.2 billion annually, he said.

We are trying to establish a joint bank between Iran and Brazil to do business with this country directly, he emphasized.

endNewsMessage1