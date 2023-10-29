Iranian Labour News Agency

| 13:42   
FA العربیه
News code : ۱۴۱۲۵۲۲
The link copied

Israeli economy to shrink by 11% in 4Q23: JPMorgan

​JPMorgan has sharply revised its GDP forecast for the Israeli economy for the fourth quarter of 2023, projecting an 11% contraction from the previous quarter.

Israeli economy to shrink by 11% in 4Q23: JPMorgan

The substantial adjustment replaces a more optimistic forecast of -1.5% the American financial services company had previously put forth for the size of the Israeli economy. 

In a statement, JPMorgan acknowledged the challenge of assessing the impact of the ongoing war on Gaza on the Israeli GDP.

Additionally, JPMorgan made adjustments to its year-on-year output growth forecasts.

The 2023 forecast was revised down to 2.5% from the previous estimate of 3.2%.

In contrast, the 2024 forecast received a slight upward adjustment, increasing to 2.0% from the previous 1.9%, according to JPMorgan’s latest analysis.

The link copied
Comments