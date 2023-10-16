Operation Al-Aqsa Storm inflicts $7b in loss on Zionist regime

The Jordan News quoted Al-Mamlaka TV network as reporting that the reason behind the prediction of such a big loss is that a prolonged conflict and unrelenting Israeli attacks on parts of the Gaza Strip may continue for several weeks.

On the basis of an approximate and initial estimation, the expenses of the ongoing war for the Israeli occupiers amount to a minimum of 1.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the regime, which means a surge in budget deficit of at least 1.5% of its GDP.

The Institute for National Security Studies of the Zionist regime announced that the Second Lebanon War in 2006, which lasted 34 days, cost 9.4 billion shekels (2.4 billion dollars) or 1.3% of the GDP.

It is anticipated that the impact of the Gaza war on the Zionist regime's economy will be disturbing and unprecedented, particularly in terms of private consumption and tourism figures.