Qatar Central Bank governor confirms commitment to banking relations with Iran

Referring to the good measures that have been taken in the last few days regarding the use of Iran's foreign exchange resources in Qatar, Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani dismissed all rumors regarding the use of Iran’s foreign exchange resources in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin, stated that Iran’s unfrozen assets can be used in Qatar through SWIFT and with LC openings and the technical discussions are currently underway between Qatari banks and six Iranian banks.

He urged for an acceleration in the process of using Iran’s assets in these Iranian banks in Qatar.

Earlier on October 12, Iran's Permanent Representative at the United Nations rejected claim by the 'Washington Post' that the US had agreed with Qatar to block 6 billion dollars of Iran's freed money.

"The news is devoid of veracity, the publication of which would tarnish the Washington Post’s credibility," Iran's mission said, adding, "The senators in question and the U.S. government are all acutely aware that they cannot renege on the agreement."

"The money rightfully belongs to the people of Iran, earmarked for the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate the acquisition of all essential and non-sanctioned requisites for the Iranians."