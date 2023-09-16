Iran seizes 2 tankers with over 1,500 million liters of smuggled fuel

Deputy commander of the IRGC Navy’s Third Naval Zone, Mohammad Sharif Shirali said on Thursday that IRGC Navy forces have seized two oil tankers holding over 1,500 million metric tons of "smuggled fuel" and 37 crew members based on a court order.

Shirali added that these tankers were smuggling oil with the flags of Panama and Tanzania with the trade names "Steven" and "Crown".

This IRGC Navy commander added that these two tanker ships carrying 1,500 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf waters, and arrested the entire crew members.