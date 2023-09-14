US to transfer Iran’s unfrozen assets to bank accounts in Qatar

Miller addressed a news conference on Wednesday, claiming that given the mechanisms available, the US has full oversight over those accounts and if Iran tries to violate the agreement and sanctions, Washington can block the money.

On September 12, the spokesperson for the US Department of State confirmed the issuance of exemptions by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for the transfer of Iranian funds from South Korea to bank accounts in Qatar, noting that the exemptions that the secretary of state signed on Friday are to enable the transfer of Iranian assets from South Korean bank accounts to European accounts and then to bank accounts in Qatar.

John Kirby, Coordinator of Strategic Communications for the US National Security Council, earlier Wednesday pointed to the prisoner swap agreement and the release of $6 billion of Iran’s blocked assets in South Korea, claiming that the US will take action and block it once more if Iran tries to divert the released assets.

The reports of the release of Iran’s frozen assets and the prisoner swap between Iran and the US after two years of indirect talks were announced on August 10.