Iran imports over 4.1 tons of gold ingots in five months

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced on Saturday that Iran has imported 4.104 tons worth $265.37 million of gold ingots in the five months to August 22.

The IRICA data disclosed that gold ingots were Iran's number nine export item in the period under review accounting for 1.1% of the country's aggregate imports.

Iranian government passed a bill last year that eased gold imports into the country as part of measures to offset the impacts of the US sanctions on its economy.