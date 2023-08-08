Iranian tanker rescues sinking vessel’s crew members

The National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) has rescued the crew members of a vessel after it had an accident in the Persian Gulf.

In a report, the NITC said on Tuesday that one of its oil tankers received a distress signal from a sinking vessel while moving toward Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, and immediately change its course toward the position of the sinking ship in the waters of Kish Island.

The rescue operation began as soon as the oil tanker reached the location, and with the timely action of the captain and sailors of the oil tanker, the six crew members of this vessel were rescued from drowning, it said.

The report added that the oil tanker returned to its original course after the rescue operation and carried the 6 rescued crew members to Bandar Abbas.

