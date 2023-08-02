Iranian economy expected to grow by 2.5% in 2023: IMF

The latest update by the International monetary Fund (IMF) expects the Iranian economy to grow with a sharper slope in 2023 compared to an earlier forecast by the lender.

IMF figures cited in a Sunday report by the Fars news agency predicts a 2.5% growth for the Iranian economy up from a 2% growth forecasted in a previous quarterly update of IMF’s biannual World Economic Outlook.

The report also revised up its previous estimate of Iran’s GDP growth in 2022 from 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

The IMF publishes its World Economic Outlook reports every two years and updates them every three months.

