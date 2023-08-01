Iran has 45 trade centers around the world: Official

Caretaker of Iran Trade Promotion Organization Mehdi Zeighami has said that Iran has some 45 trade centers in various cities around the world.

Zeighami said on Monday that the Iranian trade centers in other countries had been active in previous years, but they did not enjoy enough support.

He said that Iran has also some 20 commerce attaché in its embassies in other countries, adding that the government plans to increase the number of the attaché to 40.

The official said the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi is keen on supporting the Iranian private sector’s trade potentials.

