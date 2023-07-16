Trade exchange between Iran-Uzbekistan grows by 24% y/y

Iran and Uzbekistan have witnessed a 24% increase in their trade exchange during the first five months of the current year compared to the same period in the previous year, an Uzbek committee has announced.

The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Statistics has said that the trade between the two countries reached $227 million in the period.

From the total figure, $146 million has been Iran's exports to Uzbekistan, the State Committee reported.

The orgnaization also announced that the volume of foreign trade of Uzbekistan has experienced a 25.4% growth in the first five months of 2023, reaching $25.817.

