Iran's oil output up 80K bpd to 2.87 mln bpd in May: IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced that Iran’s crude oil production volume reached 2.87 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fifth month of 2023.

According to IEA's report on Sunday, Iran’s crude oil production increased by 80,000 bpd in May 2023.

Iran remains the fourth largest oil producer in OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), the Paris-based organization reported.

According to the report, in April 2023, Iran’s crude oil production volume reached 2.79 million bpd and its daily oil production exceeded 60,000 bpd.

