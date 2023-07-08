Unemployment rate in Iran at 8.2% in spring: Statistics

According to a new report by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), the unemployment rate, the proportion of the jobless population of ages 15 and above, stood at 8.2% in the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21).

The latest report of Statistical Center of Iran that was published on Saturday registered a one-percent decrease compared with the same period of the year before.

Accordingly, from the first quarter of the previous Iranian year, some 728,000 jobs were created.

The report indicates that 24,306,000 people in this period were in work.

