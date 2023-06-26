Iran lifts ban on import of cars worth over $40,000

Iran’s Customs Administration has lifted a ban on imports of cars worth more than $40,000.

The ban on importing passenger cars with prices above $40,000 has been revoked for valid orders registered at customs facilities prior to December 1, 2017, the Customs Administration said in a notice, based on a ruling by Iran's Administrative Court of Justice.

In addition to measures to facilitate imports, the Iranian government has recently directed auto manufacturers to ramp up their production in a bid to reduce car prices in the country.

