Iran's economic growth at 4% in year to late March: CBI

Iran's economic growth in the last Iranian calendar year (21 March 2022 – 20 March 2023) reached 4%, according to figures by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

CBI said in a report published on Tuesday that Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) kept growing throughout the year to March with quarterly growth rates of 1.9%, 3.9%, 4.9%, and 5.3%, respectively.

According to the CBI, Iran's GDP based on fixed prices reported in 2016 reached more than 3,596 trillion rials in the fourth quarter of the past calendar year, up 53% against the same previous period.

Accordingly, GDP growth in Iran's non-oil sector of the economy reached 4.7% last calendar year.

