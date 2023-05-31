Turkiye imports near $900 mln of goods from Iran in 4 months

​Statistics show that Turkiye has imported commodities worth $821 million from Iran during the first four months of 2023.

According to the Turkish statistical institute, the value of Turkiye’s trade exchange with Iran has been over $1.7 billion during the mentioned period.

Meanwhile, the numbers indicate that trade exchange between the two neighboring states has had a 20-percent decrease in the period.

Analysts have explained the fall in the gas price as the main reason behind the decrease in the Iran-Turkiye trade exchange.

Based on the reports released by the Turkish institutes, Iran’s exports to Turkiye have reduced by 4% from January to the end of April in 2023.

