Turkiye-Iran trade exceeds $6b in 2022

​The trade exchanges between Turkiye and Iran surpassed six billion dollars in 2022, indicating a 15 percent surge year-on-year.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkiye’s trade exchanges with Iran amounted to 5.59 billion dollars in 2021.

Turkiye exported 3.7 billion dollars of commodities to Iran from January to December 2022, showing an 11 percent hike in comparison to the year before. Its export volume to Iran stood at 2.77 billion dollars in the same period in 2021.

Turkiye’s imports from Iran significantly went up in 2022, the import increased from 2.82 billion dollars in 2021 to 3.35 billion dollars in 2022, indicating a 19 percent jump.

The trade surplus was reported 280 million dollars in favor of Iran, the report said.

The Eurostat also reported that Turkiye imported over nine billion cubic meters of natural gas from Iran in 2022.

According to the European Commission’s news website, Iran exported over 9.404 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in 2022, which shows an eight percent decrease in comparison to the gas export of the Islamic Republic to Turkiye in 2021.

Iran exported 10.288 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkiye in 2021.

